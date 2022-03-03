Geneva [Switzerland], March 3 (ANI): As many as one million refugees have left Ukraine in seven days since the beginning of Russia's military operation there, said the UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) on Thursday.

Taking to his Twitter handle, UNHCR high commissioner Filippo Grandi said, "In just seven days we have witnessed the exodus of one million refugees from Ukraine to neighbouring countries. For many millions more, inside Ukraine, it's time for guns to fall silent, so that life-saving humanitarian assistance can be provided."

Also Read | Hinamatsuri 2022 in Japan: From Hina Dolls to Authentic Food, 7 Things To Know About Momo No Sekku or Peach Blossom Festival.

Notably, it has been eight days since Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered military operations in the Donbas region of Ukraine after he recognized the independence of Ukraine's breakaway regions- Donetsk and Luhansk.

Meanwhile, in a voting at the UN General Assembly on Wednesday, 141 nations condemned Russia's invasion of Ukraine while five nations supported Russia, with 35 countries, abstaining to vote. (ANI)

Also Read | Peach Blossom Day 2022: Five Things To Know About the Beautiful March 3 Celebrations.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)