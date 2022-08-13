Peshawar, Aug 13 (PTI) At least one Pakistani soldier was killed and two others injured after a vehicle of security forces hit a roadside landmine in the country's restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Saturday.

The incident happened in Makakand division of KPK province on Saturday morning during a military movement.

“One soldier was killed and two others injured in the landmine attack on Saturday in KPK province,” said a source who knew about the incident.

The injured were immediately shifted to hospital and admitted. The security forces rushed to the site and cordoned off the entire area and started search operation.

Military convoys often come under attack in the restive Northwest region of Pakistan.

In July this year, at least eight Pakistani soldiers were injured when a suicide bomber rammed his bike on a military convoy in the country's restive North Waziristan, a district in KPK province in the country's Northwestern region.

