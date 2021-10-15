Washington [US], October 15 (ANI/Sputnik): Global oil demand is expected to make a significant recovery, reaching 96.7 million barrels per day (mb/d) and recovering 65% of demand lost in 2020, OPEC Secretary-General Mohammad Sanusi Barkindo said on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, the International Monetary and Financial Committee (IMFC) of the International Monetary Fund convened in Washington, with the OPEC official participating as an observer.

Also Read | India Ships 10 Crore COVID-19 Vaccines Each To Nepal, Bangladesh, Myanmar And Iran Under ‘Vaccine Maitri’ Programme.

"World oil demand is estimated to recover significantly in 2021 and to increase by 6.0 mb/d, making up around 65% of the lost demand during 2020. In absolute terms, world oil demand foreseeing reaching 96.7 mb/d," Barkindo said in a statement to the IMFC.

The secretary-general forecast further growth of demand next year by roughly 4.2 mb/d to 100.8 mb/d.

Also Read | Bangladesh Durga Puja Violence: India Terms Incident 'Disturbing', Says Indian High Commission in Touch With Authorities.

"Oil demand in the OECD [Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development] is anticipated to rise by 1.83 mb/d, with OECD Americas rising steadily, and OECD Europe and Asia Pacific recording respectable growth," Barkindo added.

In 2020, the slowdown of the global economy due to the pandemic drove the need for energy resources down. However, the trend is beginning to reverse as vaccinations around the world progress and restrictions are lifted. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)