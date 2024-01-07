Male [Maldives], January 7 (ANI): Amid the row and social media fury, the Maldivian government on Sunday sought to distance itself from minister Mariyam Shiuna's derogatory remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying her opinion does not reflect the government's views.

The government added that 'appropriate action' will be taken against the minister, who is in the midst of a social media firestorm over her post, mocking viral photographs from PM Modi's recent visit to Lakshadweep.

Sharing photos of his visit to the virgin beaches of Lakshadweep, PM Modi sought to draw global attention to the untapped tourism potential of the archipelago.

The Maldivian government said it was aware of derogatory remarks on social media platforms against foreign leaders and high-ranking individuals. "These opinions are personal and do not represent the views of the Government of Maldives," read an official release by the Maldivian Foreign Ministry on Sunday.

The government added that it believes that the freedom of expression should be exercised in a "democratic and responsible manner, and in ways that do not spread hatred, negativity, and hinder close relationships between the Maldives and its international partners".

"Moreover, the relevant authorities of the government will not hesitate to take action against those who make such derogatory remarks," the government release stated further.

In a post that has now been deleted, the Maldivian Deputy Minister of Youth Empowerment, Shiuna, made a mocking and disrespectful reference to PM Modi over his visit to the Indian island cluster.

Her post even featured images of PM Modi from his visit to Lakshadweep.

Posting images from his visit to the Union Territory on January 2, PM Modi also shared an 'exhilarating experience' of him trying his hand at snorkelling.

In a series of posts on X, PM Modi shared pictures of the white beaches and the pristine blue skies and the ocean, and tagged them with a message that read, "For those who wish to embrace the adventurer in them, Lakshadweep has to be on your list."

"Recently, I had the opportunity to be among the people of Lakshadweep. I am still in awe of the stunning beauty of its islands and the incredible warmth of its people. I had the opportunity to interact with people in Agatti, Bangaram and Kavaratti. I thank the people of the islands for their hospitality. Here are some glimpses, including aerial glimpses from Lakshadweep...During my stay, I also tried snorkelling -- what an exhilarating experience it was! For those who wish to embrace the adventurer in them, Lakshadweep has to be on your list," PM Modi posted on X.

He also laid the foundation stone for development projects worth over Rs 1,150 crore in Agatti on Tuesday. (ANI)

