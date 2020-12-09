Islamabad [Pakistan], December 8 (ANI): Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday blamed the opposition for the spread of coronavirus saying they are holding rallies.

Imran Khan, who chaired a meeting of the federal cabinet, issued directives for the authorities concerned to ensure strict enforcement of the government-defined SOPs to contain the spread of the disease, Ary News reported.

Blaming opposition parties, khan said, "they are spreading the coronavirus by holding rallies".

"They are resorting to public meetings in order to hide their corruption," he said.

Khan had earlier also hit out at opposition parties, calling it the "main problem" in combating the spread of the virus.

Pakistan's coronavirus death toll has rose by 89 in 24 hours for the first time in five months as the country struggles to contain the second wave of the pandemic, Geo News reported.

The death toll in the country has reached 8,487.

Pakistan recorded 2,885 new COVID-19 infections taking the caseload in the country to 423,179.

At present, there are 44,218 active cases in the country. At least 2,486 patients are under critical care with 336 on ventilators, Geo News reported. (ANI)

