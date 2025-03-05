Lumbini [Nepal], March 5 (ANI): Ordination ceremony for 500 novice monks, also known as Shramneras, is underway in the Maya Devi Temple complex of Lumbini, the birth place of Gautam Buddha.

The Pravrajya ceremony started from Tuesday with yellow robes, or Chibar being handed over by senior Buddhist monks who initiated the Shramanera (novice monk) ordination.

Organised jointly by All Nepal Bhikkhu Association and the Thai Bhikkhu Association in collaboration with the Lumbini Development Trust and several other organizations, the ordination ceremony will be completed on March 16.

"The grand Pravrajya ceremony is underway in the sacred land of Nepal-Lumbini the birth place of Gautam Buddha which is being participated by 500 Pravajya (novice monks). It is the 7th edition which has been held almost every year and the latest edition started from March 4," Rajesh Shakya, one of the board members of the Lumbini Development Trust told ANI.

The novice monks, clad in yellow robes, are required to follow the Ten Precepts of Buddhism. While lay followers observe the Five Precepts (Panchashila) or Eight Precepts (Ashtashila), the novice monks must fully adhere to Buddhist rules until the program concludes on March 16.

"The teachings of Gautam Buddha have continued for centuries and in order to continue this chain I along with others are here for the Pravajya ceremony here at the birth land of Buddha. Being a resident near this area, I came to attend this ceremony as Shramneras to further spread the learnings of Gautam Buddha all across the world. We are undergoing the ritual for 13 days transforming ourselves into Shramneras," Tam Bahadur Somai Magar, one of the participant told ANI.

One of the rarest opportunities for the novice monks to contemplate and gain deeper insight in the subtle teachings of the Buddha, this ritual is organized annually. In the year 2011, the Lumbini Development Trust had ordinated 1000 novices.

While being a Shramneras also referred as short-term monk, one must wear a yellow turban and follow the 10 rules of Buddhism. Although ordinary followers will follow Panchasheela and Ashtasheela, short-term monks will have to completely convert themselves to Buddhist rules by the next Chait 3rd. To become a monk, one needs to follow 227 rules. (ANI)

