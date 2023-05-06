London [United Kingdom], May 6 (ANI): Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on the second day of his visit to London, United Kingdom (UK), interacted with Indian students and said that the DNA of Indians is so strong that there is no challenge to their intellect and they perform amazingly well wherever they go.

"If we examine the situation from a global perspective, our DNA is so strong that there is no challenge to our intellect. Wherever we go, we perform amazingly well...But one thing which we suffer in our country is a lack of system," Dhankhar said.

"Several developed countries thrive on mediocrity because there is a system. In the last 8 years, in the system also, we are making great advances. Our Bharat, at the moment, is on the rise as never before and the rise of Bharat is unstoppable...", he said.

Vice President urged students to strive towards excellence and appreciated their role in advancing India-Britain relations.

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar and his spouse on Saturday witnessed the King Charles III coronation ceremony in London.

Jagdeep Dhankhar on day 1, of his visit met with King Charles III, the First Lady of the United States of America Jill Biden and other world leaders during the reception at Buckingham Palace.

Jagdeep Dhankhar also addressed the members of the Indian community in the United Kingdom and said, Indian democracy is functioning at the moment at a level which is unmatched anywhere in the world.

"I would therefore make an appeal, 32 million Indian diaspora is a formidable demographic component and this demographic component is highly qualified, empowered and vigilant, making the nation proud in every way. It must be reflective on several issues; no one is above criticism, scrutiny and probe. Everyone is subject to these elements if we have to register progress, but then we can't be swayed," said the Vice President.

VP Dhankhar had also interacted with Jill Biden during the reception by King Charles III at Buckingham Palace.

Vice President also joined leaders of the Commonwealth countries at a special event hosted by King Charles III at the Marlborough House, London and exchanged views with Commonwealth leaders on making the institution of the Commonwealth stronger and more focused.

At Buckingham Palace, Dhankhar also interacted with Isaac Herzog, President of Israel and Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, President of Brazil.

Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar and his Spouse on Friday landed at Stansted Airport of London on a two-day visit to attend the Coronation ceremony of King Charles III.

The Vice President is accompanied by his spouse Sudesh Dhankhar during the UK visit.

The United Kingdom (UK) extended an invitation recently to the international community, including India to attend the coronation Ceremony.

In the UK, Unitary democracy is governed within the framework of a constitutional monarchy, the Monarch (now King) is the head of State and the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom is the head of the Government.

The coronation of Elizabeth II as queen of the United Kingdom and the other Commonwealth realms took place on June 2, 1953, at Westminster Abbey in London.

India and UK have a historic relationship and share values of democracy, the rule of law and many complementarities and convergences. The relationship was elevated to Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in 2021 with the adoption of Roadmap 2030 for Future Relations.

In September, last year, President Droupadi Murmu visited London, United Kingdom (UK) to attend the State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II and offered condolences.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 2022 met UK's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak in Bali on the sidelines of the G20 Summit and carried out discussions to boost trade between the two countries. (ANI)

