Windhoek [Namibia], July 9 (ANI): After receiving Namibia's highest civilian award, the Order of the Most Ancient Welwitschia Mirabilis, Prime Minister Narendra Modi dedicated the honour to the people of Namibia and both nations' "unbreakable friendship."

Namibia's President, Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah, presented the award to him. He is the first Indian leader to receive this award.

"Our friendship was not born out of politics but out of struggle, cooperation, and mutual trust," PM Modi said.

"It is a witness to the everlasting friendship between India and Namibia, and I feel very proud to be associated with it today," PM Modi said. "I dedicate this honour to the people of Namibia and India, their continuous progress and development, and our unbreakable friendship."

Highlighting the strength of the India-Namibia relationship, PM Modi noted, "A true friend is recognised only in difficult times. India and Namibia have stood by each other since the time of their freedom struggle. Our friendship was not born out of politics but out of struggle, cooperation, and mutual trust. Democratic values and dreams of a bright future have nurtured it."

Looking ahead, PM Modi emphasised the commitment of both nations to continue working together. "In the future, too, we will keep moving ahead, holding each other's hands on the path of development," he said.

Accepting the award, PM Modi dedicated the honour to the 1.4 billion people of India and to the historic and enduring ties between India and Namibia. Prime Minister expressed his heartfelt gratitude to President Nandi-Ndaitwah and the people of Namibia for the accolade, as per MEA.

The conferment of the award on PM Modi marks a milestone in the bilateral ties between India and Namibia, serving as a source of inspiration for the younger generations in both countries to take this special bilateral partnership to even greater heights, the MEA added.

The award was established in 1995, shortly after Namibia gained independence in 1990, to recognise distinguished service and leadership.

Named after the Welwitschia Mirabilis, a unique and ancient desert plant endemic to Namibia, the order symbolises resilience, longevity and the enduring spirit of the Namibian people.

This makes it the 27th award for PM Modi and the 4th award in this ongoing tour.

Later, PM Modi paid homage to the Founding Father and the First President of Namibia, Sam Nujoma, at the Heroes Acre memorial, MEA stated.

PM Modi remembered Sam Nujoma as a visionary leader who devoted his life to the struggle for Namibia's independence. As the first President of free Namibia, Nujoma made an inspiring contribution to the country's nation-making. His legacy continues to inspire people across the world.

According to MEA, Sam Nujoma was a great friend of India. His august presence during the establishment of the first-ever diplomatic mission of Namibia [SWAPO at that time] in 1986 in New Delhi will always be cherished and fondly remembered by the people of India.

PM Modi and the President of Namibia, Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah, also reviewed the full range of India-Namibia relations during the talks, which took place today.

Sharing the details in a post on X, PM Modi said that discussions between India and Namibia were held on cooperation in areas such as digital technology, defence, security, agriculture, healthcare, education and critical minerals.

PM Modi underscored that discussions also explored ways to boost linkages in trade, energy, and petrochemicals. He expressed gratitude for the assistance from Namibia in Project Cheetah.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was warmly received by President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah at the State House in Windhoek, Namibia, where the two leaders shook hands.

Earlier today, PM Modi arrived at the Hosea Kutako International Airport and was met with a warm reception, as he was greeted by the Namibian Minister of International Relations and Trade, Selma Ashipala-Musavyi.

PM Modi also warmly greeted members of the diaspora, shaking hands, listening to their enthusiastic messages, and graciously accepting gifts and portraits presented by the community.

In a post on X, the Prime Minister expressed his pride in the diaspora and how they have retained the connection with their culture and traditions.

"The Indian community in Namibia is extremely optimistic about closer India-Namibia friendship, and this is reflected in the special welcome in Windhoek. I am extremely proud of our diaspora, particularly how they have retained a connection with their culture and traditions," PM Modi stated.

India and Namibia share a historic relationship rooted in India's steadfast support for Namibia's struggle for independence. India was among the earliest advocates for Namibian freedom, raising the issue at the United Nations as early as 1946 and hosting the first overseas office of the South West Africa People's Organisation (SWAPO) in 1986.

Namibia is gaining renewed international attention due to its abundant reserves of uranium, copper, cobalt, rare earth minerals, and recent oil discoveries. The country is a significant player in the global mining industry, ranking as the world's fourth-largest producer of uranium oxide and also producing high-quality diamonds and zinc.

Bilateral trade between India and Namibia reached USD 814 million in 2023-24, with Indian exports accounting for more than half of this total. Indian investments in Namibia are estimated at nearly $800 million, primarily in the mining sector, including zinc and diamonds.

A notable example of the trust between the two nations is the successful translocation of eight cheetahs from Namibia to India's Kuno National Park in 2022, marking the world's first intercontinental transfer of a major carnivore species.

The countries are exploring opportunities to expand cooperation in mining, energy, health, agriculture and infrastructure. Negotiations for a Preferential Trade Arrangement between India and the Southern African Customs Union (SACU), with Namibia as coordinator, are ongoing.

PM Modi arrived in Namibia after concluding his two-day State visit to Brazil, where he attended the 17th BRICS Summit in Rio de Janeiro and held bilateral talks with President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva in Brasilia.

Namibia is the final stop in the Prime Minister's five-nation tour, which also included visits to Ghana, Trinidad and Tobago, Argentina, and Brazil. (ANI)

