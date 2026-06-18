World News | 'Over 1 Million Women in Local Governance': India Champions Women-led Development at UNSC

New York [US], June 18 (ANI): India on Wednesday showcased itself as a global leader in advancing women empowerment and peacekeeping--highlighting the pioneering all-female UN mission in Liberia, over a million women in local governance and government policies aimed at empowering them at the United Nations Security Council.

Speaking at the UNSC Open Debate on Women Peace and Security, Ambassador Harish Parvathaneni, Permanent Representative of India to the UN, said that the country's experience demonstrates how lasting results are achieved when women are empowered politically, financially and socially.

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"Constitutional reservation of seats in local self-governing bodies has brought over a million women- who have one-third of elected positions in local governance. The Women's Reservation Act of 2023 extends this provision to the Parliament of India," he said.

Ambassador Parvathaneni said how India maintains a consistent record of having women leaders in high offices and shared how India has had a woman Head of Government, and Speaker of Parliament.

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"I am proud to note that we have a distinguished woman as our Head of State."

Noting how the presence of women in Indian armed forces is also showing an upward trend., he brought to attention that women-led development is a model promoted by the Government of India to make women the driving force of India's economic growth.

"Through digital and financial inclusion, through direct benefits transfer, through access to education, skill development and health services, India is investing in building independent and strong women that bring our society together," Ambassador Parvathaneni said.

Speaking at the session, India's Permanent Representative to the UN, Ambassador Harish Parvathaneni noted how within the United Nations, deployment of uniformed women in UN peacekeeping operations represents one of the most tangible and impactful dimensions of the Women, Peace and Security agenda.

"They build trust in communities. They give hope to vulnerable populations, particularly women and children. They serve as visible symbols of women's agency in maintaining peace and security. Most critically, they help address gender-based violence and ensure that peace processes reflect the needs and perspectives of all segments of society".

He highlighted how India was the first to deploy an all-female Unit to the United Nations Mission in Liberia, inspiring 1000s of Liberian women to join their national police.

"Today, over 160 Indian women peacekeepers serve in the field in various UN Missions. In addition, The Center for United Nations Peacekeeping, established by the Indian Army in Delhi, has been training female military officers from across the globe since 2016. In February last year, India hosted the Conference for Women Peacekeepers from the Global South, bringing together women peacekeepers from 35 countries."

Ambassador Parvathaneni recalled how in August last year, India hosted the UN Women Military Officers Course, which saw participation from 15 countries.

"Our commitment has been recognized in the series of UN gender advocate awards won by Indian Women Peacekeepers in 2019, 2024 and most recently by Maj. Abhilasha Barak in 2026. These women peacekeepers were recognized for their role in connecting with local communities, empowering women and implementing women-centric initiatives," he said at the UN high table.

He stressed on the need for women to have representation and agency across economic, political and societal fronts in his concluding remarks.

"Communities in which women are economically self-reliant, politically represented, and socially respected recover faster from conflict and are more resistant to its recurrence. The road to lasting peace cannot be walked without women," the Ambassador said. (ANI)

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