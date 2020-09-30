Minsk [Belarus], September 30 (ANI/Sputnik): More than 10 people were detained on Tuesday for participating in an unauthorized protest in the northwest of Belarusian capital Minsk, spokeswoman for the Minsk main police department Natalya Ganusevich told Sputnik.

"More than 10 participants of an unauthorized mass event were detained," Ganusevich said.

Presidential elections were held in Belarus on August 9. According to the Central Election Commission, President Alexander Lukashenko won them with 80.1 percent of the vote. The Belarusian opposition claimed ex-presidential candidate Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, not Lukashenko, had won.

Mass opposition protests began across Belarus after the presidential elections. In the first days, the rallies were crushed by law enforcement officers: tear gas, water cannons, stun grenades and rubber bullets were used against the protesters who did not agree with the election results. In line with official data, over 6,700 people were detained in the first days. Hundreds of people were injured during riots, including over 130 law enforcement officers. Three protesters died.

Lukashenko was sworn in on September 23, and it provoked a new protest, which was again dispersed by law enforcement officers who used force and water cannons. (ANI/Sputnik)

