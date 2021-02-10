Naypyitaw [Myanmar], February 10 (ANI): Amid widespread protests in Myanmar following a military takeover, police forces cracked down on protesters by arresting over 100 demonstrators and firing live rounds and riot control weapons that led to serious injuries.

According to The Myanmar Times, Mandalay Mayor U Ye Lwin, a highly respected figure of Myanmar's second-largest city, was among those arrested by the police.

The reasons for his arrest remain unclear, however, it was speculated that the cause was a post on his social media account urging his staff to rally against the military-led government.

Lwin, whom many people credit for modernising the city during the last five years, had also rejected an offer from the military government to continue his post as the head of the city.

The large scale arrests took place a day after the military-led government imposed a curfew and a ban on gatherings of five people or more, an action they deemed threatening to the stability of the country, reported The Myanmar Times.

A young woman and two men were arrested for raising the three-finger salute as protesters marched on. The salute, opposing tyrannical rule, was popularised by the fictional work 'The Hunger Games' and has become the symbol of protest against the military's coup.

Anti-riot police officers issued several warnings to the protesters, yet thousands carried on against what they called the illegal seizure of power from a duly elected government.

At Naypyitaw, security forces resorted to firing live rounds, rubber bullets and tear gas at protesters. A woman was shot in the head and a man was shot in the chest with live ammunition. Both individuals are said to be in critical condition.

At some places, the police also used water cannons to disperse protesters.

According to an earlier report by The Myanmar Times, 90 townships in 30 cities, including 44 townships in Yangon, have been placed under an 8 pm to 4 am curfew since February 8.

However, the curfew has failed to deter the people from participating in protest marches across the country calling for the release of detainees.

On Monday, Myanmar's political parties had rejected the Tatmadaw (military) and the government's invitation to take part in the Tatmadaw-formed peace talks committee.

According to The Myanmar Times, the military has informed the ethnic armed groups that future peace talks will be continued only with the military-formed peace committee.

On February 1, hours before the newly elected parliament was due to gather, Myanmar's military overthrew the government and declared a year-long state of emergency after accusing State Counselor Aung San Suu Kyi's party of election fraud. San Suu Kyi and President Win Myint along with other top officials have been put under house arrest. (ANI)

