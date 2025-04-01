Flames rise from a fire after a gas pipeline operated by energy firm Petronas caught fire in Malaysia (Image Credit: Reuters)

Kuala Lumpur [Malaysia], April 1 (ANI): More than 100 people were injured in a fire that broke out following a gas pipeline leak on the outskirts of Myanmar's capital, Kuala Lumpur, on Tuesday, Al Jazeera reported.

The fire erupted after an explosion and fireball at 8:10 am (local time) on Tuesday in the suburb of Putra Heights, central Selangor state. The gas pipeline belonging to Malaysia's state-run energy firm Petronas.

Selangor's Chief Minister said that the blaze quickly spread, threatening nearby villages during a public holiday for Eid celebration, Al Jazeera reported, citing state news agency Bernama.

As many as 112 people were injured, with 63 of them taken to the hospital for burn injuries, breathing difficulties and other injuries, according to Selangor Deputy Police Chief Mohamad Zaini Abu Hassan, as reported by Al Jazeera. At least 49 houses were also damaged in the fire, Hassan added. No deaths have been reported in the incident.

In a statement, the state's disaster management unit said that efforts were underway to rescue trapped residents, with several people receiving treatment for burns, Al Jazeera reported.

Selangor's Chief Minister said 82 people had been rescued so far. The chief minister further said that residents will be temporarily moved to a nearby mosque until the situation is under control. (ANI)

