Moscow [Russia], April 14 (ANI): More than 1,000 Ukraine soldiers, comprising of 162 officers and 47 female personnel surrendered to Russian forces in Mariupol on Wednesday, stated Russian Defense Ministry Spokesman, Major-General Igor Konashenkov.

"As a result of successful offensive operations by the Russian forces and militia units of the Donetsk People's Republic, 1,026 Ukrainian troops of the 36th marine infantry brigade voluntarily laid down their arms and surrendered in the area of the Ilyicha metals factory in the city of Mariupol. Among those who surrendered, there are 162 officers and also 47 female service members," Russian news agency TASS reported the General as saying.

A sum of about 151 injured Ukraine military personnel of the 36th marine infantry brigade was given primary medical support on spot, post which they were transferred to Mariupol city hospital for further medical assistance, reported TASS.

On February 24, Russia launched a "special military operation" in Ukraine, which the West has termed an unprovoked war. As a result of this, the Western countries have imposed several crippling sanctions on Moscow. (ANI)

