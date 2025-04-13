Dubai [UAE], April 13 (ANI): Spiritual leader Brahmavihari Swami said that more than 2.5 people from across religions, races, and regions have visited the BAPS Temple in Abu Dhabi in the past year. He stated that the temple has become a spiritual oasis for global harmony, where people come, pray, and go back with greater joy and love in their own lives.

Speaking to ANI on the sidelines of the Global Justice, Love, and Peace Summit in Dubai on Sunday, Brahmavihari Swami said that the temple was gifted by Abu Dhabi Ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, guided by Mahant Swami Maharaj, and has been the integral effort of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who, he said, believes in creating more harmony across India and the world.

About the response received by BAPS Temple in Abu Dhabi, he said, "In the last one year, more than 2.5 million people have come, and people have come not just from the Hindu community, from across world, religions and races and regions. The Mandir itself, the journey itself was one of harmony, where more than 70,000 people have come forward to place a brick to make the mandir and the mandir that has been made, it has become a spiritual oasis for global harmony where people come, pray, and go back with greater joy and love in their own life."

"So, it shows that religions can coexist, that countries can help one another, where culture can no longer be a point of conflict, but it creates cohesion. So, the Mandir in Abu Dhabi, which has been gifted by the generous generosity of the Ruler of Abu Dhabi, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and the entire family and which has been actually guided by His Holiness Mahant Swami Maharaj Maharaj and inspired by him, but it has been the integral effort of our Prime Minister Narendrabhai Modi, who genuinely believes in creating more harmony across our nation and across the world," he added.

The BAPS Temple, the first Hindu temple in Abu Dhabi, was inaugurated by Prime Minister Modi on February 14 last year. Sheikh Nahayan Mabarak Al Nahyan, the Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence for the UAE, was also present at the inauguration.

Brahmavihari Swami called harmony the most important thing and highlighted its importance in a family and nation. He stated that harmony is very important and stressed that it is the role of every person, whether professional, educational, or spiritual, to generate more harmony.

At the Global Justice, Love and Peace Summit, he said, "The most important thing, in my opinion, is harmony. We can have great countries, strong nations. We can have enlightened communities, but if we cannot live in harmony, then there's no purpose. Even the strongest nations, if they are not harmonious, are rogue nations. Even the biggest corporations, if they are not harmonious, are not comfortable for the people who work for them. Even the wealthiest family, if it's not harmonious, then it's a broken family, and even an individual, if he or she is not harmonious with herself, her thoughts, then it's a very terrible depressed life."

"So harmony is very important and it is not just the role of religions to generate harmony, but every field, whether it's professional, whether it's educational, whether it's you know people that create industrial and whether it's spiritual, everybody has to play that part to generate more and more harmony. So I'm really glad that an effort is being made with this Global Justice Love and Peace Summit in Dubai where people from all different fields and professions, the best and the most excellent people, have gathered together to spend time for thinking about harmony, communicativeness, love and justice and I'm very, very happy and privileged to be a part of this entire programme," he added.

The Global Justice, Love, and Peace Summit is taking place in Dubai from April 12-13. The gathering is dedicated to the ideals of justice, love and peace. (ANI)

