Cairo [Egypt], March 26 (ANI): At least 32 people have been killed and 84 injured after two trains collided in Egypt on Friday, according to government statements.

According to CNN, as many as 36 ambulances were dispatched to the incident in the Tahta district of the Upper Egypt governorate of Sohag, transporting the dead and injured to four hospitals, health ministry spokesman Khaled Megahed said.

The collision happened after an unidentified person pulled an emergency brake, Egypt's railway authority said in a statement.

The authority said that at 11:42 a.m. local time, a train heading from Aswan to Cairo hit the rear of a train heading from Luxor to Alexandria, which was stuck on the railway line after an emergency brake was activated.

As per CNN, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi said that "whoever has caused the Sohag train accident, will receive the deterrent penalty."

Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly added that any "error or negligence will not be tolerated, and the perpetrator will be held accountable for the accident." (ANI)

