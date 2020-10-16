Kathmandu, Oct 16 (PTI) Nepal reported 21 coronavirus-related deaths and 4,392 fresh cases on Friday, taking the country's caseload to 1,26,137, according to official data.

Now, the death toll stands at 715. Most of the 4,392 new cases were from Kathmandu Valley with 2,402 new infections.

The new cases were confirmed after 16,530 Polymerase Reaction tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, the Health Ministry said.

Nepal's coronavirus recovered cases rose to 88,040 after 3,522 patients were declared recovered on Friday.

Presently, there are 37,382 coronavirus active cases in the country.

A total of 1,254,167 PCR tests have been conducted.

