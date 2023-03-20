Kabul [Afghanistan], March 20 (ANI): As the Taliban continues to suppress women and restrict their fundamental rights in the country, the European Union (EU) along with more than 70 countries in a joint newsletter on Sunday expressed concern over the situation and said that these restrictions undermine economic and social stability and development in Afghanistan, Khaama Press reported.

The letter further stated that one of every three aid workers in the country is a woman, and as a result, they are no longer allowed to assist women and other people in need.

According to the statement, restrictions on Afghan women working for domestic and international non-governmental groups would prevent millions of Afghans from receiving humanitarian aid, Khaama Press reported.

Ban on education and other fundamental rights of women is undermining inclusive governance and the recognition of human rights, the statement read further.

The de facto authorities have restricted women's and girls' freedom of movement since August 15, 2021, preventing girls from attending secondary education, excluding them from the majority of the workforce, and forbidding them from utilising public parks, gyms, and bathrooms.

In a recent move, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) is all set to send a team of scholars to the country to discuss women's right to education and work with the regime, TOLOnews reported as female education continues to suffer majorly in Afghanistan.

The Secretary General of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation, Hissein Brahim Taha announced the scholars' team on the first day of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation's meeting in Mauritania.

Almost 40 countries sent representatives to the 49th OCI meeting, which took place in Mauritania on March 16 and 17, TOLOnews reported.

However the spokesperson for the Islamic Emirates of Afghanistan, Zabiullah Mujahid refuted the claims of women being treated in an unfair manner in the country and said, "We are trying to solve our problems in education and employment in terms of women's issues. Efforts are underway but it takes time. The issue will be solved soon," according to TOLOnews.

The Taliban promised to reopen all schools on March 23, 2022, but on that day they once more closed secondary institutions for girls.

There is still no word on when or if these schools will reopen or if the ban is indefinite. (ANI)

