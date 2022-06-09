London [UK], June 9 (ANI): Filmmaker Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri on Thursday said he received an overwhelming commitment from UK lawmakers to recognise the "Kashmiri Hindu genocide", during his visit to the British Parliament.

Vivek Agnihotri, who is riding high on the success of his film "The Kashmir Files", said this recognition is a step further in his mission.

"The overwhelming commitment of UK parliamentarians recognising Kashmiri Hindu GENOCIDE is a step further in our mission that the 'Injustice to Kashmiri Hindus is a collective failure of Humanity'. The power of an honest film," Vivek Agnihotri tweeted.

"Last night was historical as for the first time ever so many ideologically diverse MPs, Lords, Baronesses, Mayors & Councillors stood up in support of Kashmiri Hindus and pledged to take the cause of GENOCIDE further at the @UKParliament," he added.

He thanked several British Parliamentarians for this support.

"I sincerely thank Gagan Mohindra MP(Con), Baroness Sandip Verma (Con), Virendra Sharma MP (Labour), Jonathan Lord (Con), Navendu Mishra MP (Labour), Lord Navnit Dholakia (Liberal Dem), Sam Terry MP (Labour), Theresa Villiers MP (Con), Sir Robert James Buckland KBE QC MP (Con)," Agnihotri said in another tweet.

This visit comes as Vivek Agnihotri is on a European humanity tour to spread the message of peace in different parts of the world.

Last month, Agnihotri had accused the Oxford Union of "Hinduphobia" and threatened to file a lawsuit against them for cancelling his event.

In a video message, The Kashmir Files director shared an incident that took place, in which he mentioned that the 'Hindu voice' is being curbed.

"Yet another Hindu voice is curbed at HINDUPHOBIC Oxford Union. They have cancelled me. In reality, they cancelled Hindu Genocide and Hindu students who are a minority at Oxford Univ. The president-elect is a Pakistani. Please share and support me in this most difficult fight," The Kashmir Files director tweeted along with the video.

The filmmaker said that he visited Cambridge University where he was informed at the last minute that he will not be allowed to video record the event.

He claimed that his 'freedom of expression' was being curbed and stated that this step was taken as a few Pakistani and Kashmiri Muslim students protested.

"... This happened because a few Pakistani and Kashmiri Muslim students protested against it. These are genocide denials, they are fascists. This is perhaps because I support a democratically elected Government of India," he had said in a video message. (ANI)

