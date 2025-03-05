Kalat [Pakistan], March 5 (ANI): Paank strongly denounced the alleged forced disappearances of over 35 people during house-to-house operations conducted by Pakistani security forces.

As stated in a post by Paank on X, the operations took place in the Kalat district of Balochistan on Tuesday night, along with the enforced disappearance of two Baloch youths, brothers Ibrar Jamaldini and Adnan Jamaldini, from Kili Jamaldini in Noshki on the night of February 28, 2025. These individuals were taken to undisclosed locations by security forces.

Paank's post on X stated, "the individuals identified in the Kalat incident include Ashfaq Baloch son of Khuda Bakhsh, Muhammad Ishaq son of Hafiz Ghulam Nabi, Jamil Ahmed son of Maulvi Yasin, Muhammad Hamza son of Abdul Wahid, Mihrab son of Abdul Wahed, Misbah-ul-Haq son of Abdul Jabbar, Ghulamullah son of Abdul Rashid, Ghulam Fariq son of Ghulam Nabi, Ghulam Fariq, Muhammad Mustafa son of Ghulam Haider, Mehr Tariq Khan son of Ghulam Farooq".

"Abdul Ahmed son of Ali Ahmed, Nasir Ahmed son of Ali Ahmed, Balach Khan son of Ataullah, Faraz Ahmed son of Faiz Ahmed, Sajid father of Faiz, Mehr Tariq son of Jan Muhammad, Muhammad Bakhsh son of Jan Muhammad, Gator Khan father of Dad Karim, Samir Ahmed son of Haji Ramzan, Muhammad Ismail son of Dar Muhammad, Jamil son of Hidayatullah, Esmatullah son of Ghulam Haider", stated the post.

"Saddam son of Muhammad Azeem, Ali Dost son of Allah Bakhsh, Haji Abdul Rahim son of Ali Muhammad, Zakir son of Abdul Rahim, Moeez son of Muhammad Iqbal, Maulvi Munir Ahmed, Sarfaraz son of Munir Ahmed, Nik Muhammad Ahmed son of Haji Muhammad Bakhsh, Naeem son of Abdul Samad, Asadullah son of Abdul Hamid, Khalil Ahmed, and Wajid Ahmed son of Khalil Ahmed" stated the post.

Paank's statement indicated that enforced disappearances, where individuals are taken or detained by state authorities or their representatives with their locations intentionally hidden, represent a serious breach of international human rights law.

These actions violate essential rights to liberty, security, and protection from arbitrary detention, as outlined in the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights (ICCPR), which Pakistan has ratified.

Paank urgently urges the Pakistani government to provide information about the fate and locations of all individuals who are said to have disappeared in Kalat on March 4, 2025, and in Noshki on February 28, 2025, as emphasized in Paank's statement.

Paank's statement also stressed the necessity for a swift, transparent, independent, and impartial inquiry into the claims of enforced disappearances occurring in both Kalat and Noshki. Those accountable, including members of the security forces involved in these acts, must face consequences through fair and open judicial proceedings. (ANI)

