Quetta [ Pakistan], February 23 (ANI): The human rights department of the Baloch National Movement, Paank, has strongly condemned the enforced disappearance of eight individuals in the cities of Baghao and Barkahan in Balochistan, reportedly by Pakistani forces, on February 19, 2025. In a statement on X, Paank said that these acts of abduction and extrajudicial house arrests are blatant violations of fundamental human rights. The group has called for the immediate release of the missing individuals.

Paank identified the disappeared individuals as Sardar Khan, Ghulam Rasool, sons of Haji Nizamuddin; Haji Ghulam Farid, son of Haji Nizamuddin; Khalid, son of Sardar Khan; Syed Khan, son of Meera Khan; Jafar Khan, son of Meera Khan; Bajar Khan, son of Murad Khan Mandwani; and Imam Bakhsh, son of Mohammad Khan.

Balochistan has long been a hotspot for human rights violations, with enforced disappearances becoming a regular occurrence at the hands of Pakistani security forces. In recent years, the region has witnessed a rising tide of protests and calls for autonomy, leading to increasingly aggressive actions by the state, including abductions, killings, and torture of political activists and innocent civilians.

The group shared the details of the abducted individuals on X.

https://x.com/paank_bnm/status/1893367895650144594

Many Baloch activists, journalists, and ordinary civilians have been forcibly disappeared, with families left in the dark about their whereabouts.

These abductions are often attributed to the military and intelligence agencies, who are accused of suppressing the Baloch nationalist movement. Human rights organisations have condemned these disappearances, citing violations of international law. Despite claims of counterinsurgency operations, the government denies involvement in the abductions, while the Baloch people continue to demand justice and accountability for the missing persons. The issue remains a significant point of contention in the broader Baloch nationalist struggle. (ANI)

