Wadh [Balochistan] April 8 (ANI): Paank, Baloch National Movement's human rights department, firmly denounces the excessive and violent actions taken by Pakistani security forces against peaceful demonstrators in Wadh, Balochistan.

In a post on X by Paank, the protesters were exercising their inherent right to peaceful assembly, voicing their concerns over the unlawful detention of leaders from the Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC), a right protected by both international human rights law and the constitution of Pakistan.

"The demonstrators were exercising their fundamental right to peaceful assembly, raising their voice against the unlawful detention of Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) leaders, a right enshrined in both international human rights law and Pakistan's own constitution," the post said.

"The state's response, baton charges, excessive tear gas shelling, and live ammunition, resulted in at least three individuals being seriously injured. Such acts of repression against unarmed civilians are not only a blatant violation of human rights but also a reflection of the deepening culture of impunity and militarisation in Balochistan", according to the post.

"The criminalisation of dissent and targeted suppression of Baloch voices must end. We call upon international human rights organisations, the United Nations, and democratic governments to take urgent notice of these violations and hold the Pakistani state accountable for its systematic abuses in Balochistan", as stated in Paank's post.

Paank reiterates its commitment to the rights of peaceful protest, freedom of speech, and the immediate release of all political activists who have been arbitrarily detained.

Previously, Paank condemned the enforced disappearances of two individuals from Baloch, Kamar Baloch and Abdullah, shedding light on the struggles faced by Baloch citizens in the area.

Paank accused Pakistani forces of forcibly disappearing Kamar Baloch on March 7, while Abdullah, from Pidarank in Pasni, was reportedly abducted by Pakistani intelligence agencies on March 6.

Paank asserted that these incidents form part of a troubling trend of human rights abuses in the region, where individuals are targeted, abducted, and subjected to severe suffering without fair legal processes.

The Baloch community continues to face profound hardship, yet the international community often overlooks their situation. Attempts to tackle these violations have been minimal, leaving the Baloch populace exposed and their fundamental rights persistently infringed upon without sufficient international action or support. (ANI)

