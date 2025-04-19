Radiology professionals gather in Dubai for PAARS 2024 to explore breakthroughs in imaging and patient care. (Photo: WAM)

Dubai [UAE], April 19 (ANI/WAM): Top radiology experts, researchers, innovators and healthcare professionals gathered in Dubai today for the 13th Pan-Arab Association of Radiological Societies (PAARS) Conference and the 9th Annual Meeting of the Radiological Society of Emirates (RSE). They will explore the latest imaging, diagnosis, and patient care advancements through cutting-edge scientific sessions and hands-on workshops.

The three-day event, organised by Info Plus, is being held under the theme "What Matters: Radiology in Emergencies."

Also Read | Sex Behind Bars: Italy Opens Its First Sex Room in Prison After Court Ruling Recognising Inmates' Right To Have 'Intimate Meetings' With Partners.

Taleb Mohammed Al Mansoori, Head of the Emirates Radiology Division at the Emirates Medical Association, said, "The annual meeting of the Division is held annually to continue advancing radiology in the UAE and the wider Arab world. Hosting it alongside the PAARS conference promotes the global exchange of ideas, which undoubtedly contributes to improving patient care and developing the profession."

He pointed out that the conference is a pivotal event and a leading platform for the exchange of the latest developments in radiology, imaging techniques and clinical practices.

Also Read | Elon Musk Says 'It Was an Honour To Speak With PM Modi', Hints at India Trip This Year, a Day After Talks With PM Narendra Modi.

He explained that the scientific program of the conference The scientific programme includes 16 scientific sessions, 69 scientific lectures and interactive discussions, 253 scientific research, 5 scientific workshops, 5 seminars from the industrial sector and workshops, 21 scientific research.

This is in addition to keynotes, group discussions, practical workshops, and presentations of research abstracts, which provide a vital opportunity to exchange knowledge and promote cross-border cooperation, noting that the preparatory session for the European School of Radiology (ESOR) conference on 18th April, he added.

Taleb explained that the most prominent themes of the conference include international speakers from major international radiology societies, research presentations and advanced case studies, multidisciplinary sessions in diagnostic and interventional radiology, an exhibition of the latest medical imaging technologies, and opportunities for professional networking between radiologists, researchers and healthcare professionals. (ANI/WAM)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)