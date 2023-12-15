Streaks of Light Seen in California. (Photo Credits: Video Grab)

Islamabad [Pakistan], December 14 (ANI): An accountability court in Pakistan approved a two-day remand of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan in the Toshakhana case on Wednesday, ARY News reported.

However, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) requested a seven-day physical remand of the former prime minister but the same was turned down by an accountability court's judge.

Also Read | Top Museums of 2023: From Louvre Museum in Paris to Anna Frank House in Amsterdam, 10 Museums That Were Most Searched This Year.

Rejecting the NAB request, the court approved a two-day physical remand of the former PM.

Accountability Judge Mohammad Bashir issued the directives while conducting the hearing at Adiala Jail, according to ARY News.

Also Read | An Emboldened, Confident Vladimir Putin Says There Will Be No Peace in Ukraine Until Russia's Goals Are Met.

Earlier, on Wednesday, an accountability court in Islamabad dismissed the pre-arrest bail plea of Imran Khan in the Toshakhana case.

The accountability judge, Bashir, announced the reserved verdict on Khan's pre-arrest bail plea in the case.

NAB Deputy Prosecutor General Muzaffar Abbasi said the PTI founder's bail petition was rejected adding that the arrest orders would be implemented and the anti-corruption watchdog would seek the accused remand on Friday.

Moreover, on Monday, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) reserved its verdict on the PTI founder's plea seeking suspension of his conviction in the Toshakhana case.

According to ARY News, the plea was taken up by IHC Chief Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Tariq Jahangiri while the verdict was reserved by the IHC after hearing arguments from both sides.

On October 21, last year, the electoral watchdog, in a consensus verdict, disqualified the former prime minister under Article 63(1)(p), ruling that the PTI founder was no more a member of the National Assembly.

Khan was disqualified for making "false statements and incorrect declaration".

Further, on October 28, last year, the former Pakistan PM moved the IHC against the decision and later sought withdrawal of the appeal on January 18, this year. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)