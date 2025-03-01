Karachi [Pakistan] March 1 (ANI): Activists advocating for rights and representatives of civil society have stated that the growing number of deadly traffic accidents in the city, along with the inadequate enforcement of traffic laws, constitutes a breach of human rights that the government has neglected to protect, according to a report by Dawn.

These opinions were shared during a discussion titled "Traffic and Transport Issues in Karachi, Proposed Solutions," hosted by the Concerned Citizens Alliance (CCA) at the Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) House on Friday, moderated by Mirza Ali Azhar, as reported by Dawn.

Also Read | Donald Trump and Volodymyr Zelensky Showdown: Democrats Slam US President for Batting for His Russian Counterpart Vladimir Putin During Heated Public Exchange at Oval Office.

During the event, Vice Chairman of the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan Qazi Khizer remarked that the Pakistani state must ensure the safety and security of every citizen's life according to the Constitution, but it has routinely evaded this responsibility. He stated that the traffic and transport concerns in Karachi exemplify this failure.

He attributed the alarming rise in accidents involving heavy vehicles, which have resulted in numerous fatalities, primarily to corruption within the traffic police force. He pointed out that if one focuses solely on the heavy vehicles coming from the port, it becomes evident that trucks and trailers are leaving the Karachi Port at all hours, he noted.

Also Read | US Shocker: Detroit Woman Allegedly Kills 9-Year-Old Son, Buries Body in Home's Backyard; Arrested After Landlord Finds Small Foot Sticking Out of Ground in Michigan.

"However, rather than taking the Northern Bypass, these vehicles navigate through the city via Liaquatabad and head towards Sohrab Goth, all under the watch of traffic police officials who accept bribes to allow their passage. Each truck pays its due bribe to the traffic officers," he claimed.

He asserted that with strict law enforcement and proper diversion of heavy traffic, many accidents could be avoided. Furthermore, he mentioned that there is corruption within the licensing and fitness departments of the traffic police; anyone who offers a bribe can obtain a license, and unfit vehicles are mistakenly declared fit.

PMA President Shoaib Sobani, in his presentation, identified several contributors to the increase in traffic accidents, the primary one being the negligent enforcement of traffic regulations, along with inadequate road infrastructure, unprofessional conduct of traffic personnel, and the reckless behaviors of road users who disregard traffic rules. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)