Islamabad [Pakistan], April 30 (ANI): After the terror case, new charges have been filed against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) President and Punjab chief minister (CM) Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi, ARY News reported.

The Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Gujranwala filed a case against Elahi citing a source report, in which the former Punjab CM has been accused of taking a bribe worth Rs 2 billion for the contract of a development scheme.

Haji Tariq, the owner of the contracting company, SDO Highway Gujarat and previously arrested Sohail Asghar Chaudhry have also been nominated in the case.

Earlier, Punjab police booked PTI President on terror charges following a late-night raid at his residence.

The case has been registered against 50 individuals including the former chief minister in Lahore's Ghalib Market police station, according to The Express Tribune.

The FIR invokes Section 7 of the Anti-Terrorism Act 1997 and has 13 other charges included pertaining to attempted murder, rioting and assault on government officials.

According to the FIR, the raid tea was attacked with petrol bombs, stones and batons. Furthermore, the complaint claimed that Elahi assisted in escaping arrest during the raid.

The registration of the terrorism case against Elahi comes just hours after a team of the Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE), Punjab, and the Lahore police conducted a raid to arrest the PTI ally.

Police had sealed off Zahoor Elahi Road at both ends before launching the operation. At the outset, the raiding team had approached the legal team Elahi, which informed them that Elahi had secured protective bail from the court, The Express Tribune reported.

When the negotiations between the legal team and the ACE team failed, the ARF made an attempt to enter the premises. However, it was met with severe resistance from the workers inside the house.

The police made further attempts to break the gate, as they climbed over the wall but because of the stone pelting, their attempts failed again. Reportedly water mixed with petrol and kerosene oil was also thrown at the police from inside the house, reported The Express Tribune. (ANI)

