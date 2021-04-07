Islamabad, Apr 7 (PTI) Pakistan Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa said on Wednesday that Islamabad has no hostility towards any country and will work for regional cooperation, as he held talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on matters of mutual interest, including enhanced defence ties, regional security, and the Afghan peace process.

Lavrov, who arrived here on Tuesday from India, met Bajwa on the last day of his two-day visit at the headquarters of the Pakistan Army in Rawalpindi, according to a statement by the Army.

"We have no hostile designs towards any country and will keep on working towards a cooperative regional framework based on sovereign equality and mutual progress," Bajwa said.

He said Pakistan values its relationship with Russia and reciprocates the desire for enhanced bilateral military cooperation, the statement said.

General Bajwa also offered support for efforts to bring peace in Afghanistan.

“Pakistan welcomes all initiatives which can bring peace and stability in Afghanistan as the whole region will benefit from it,” he said.

Lavrov acknowledged Pakistan's achievements in the war against terrorism and contributions to regional peace and stability, especially Pakistan's sincere efforts in the Afghan peace process, the statement said.

He said Pakistan-Russia relations were on a positive trajectory and will continue to develop in multiple domains.

Earlier, Lavrov also called on Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan and held delegation-level talks with his counterpart Shah Mahmood Qureshi.

