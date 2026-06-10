World News | Pak Army Chopper Crashes During Take-off, All on Board Reported Dead

Muzaffarabad [Pakistan], June 10 (ANI): An Mi-17 helicopter of Pakistan Army Aviation crashed near Muzaffarabad on Wednesday during take-off "due to a technical fault". All personnel on board have died. There were no survivors, Pakistan's Dawn reported, citing Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

"All personnel on board embraced martyrdom. There were no survivors," the ISPR said in a statement, as cited by Dawn.

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The statement said that the recovery teams rushed to the site. "A board of inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the exact technical cause of the accident," the military's media affairs wing stated, as per Dawn.

Pakistan's Chief of Defence Forces (CDF) Asim Munir and all ranks of the army "express deep grief over the tragic loss of precious lives and extend heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families", the ISPR said in its statement.

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The cause of the crash is unclear, and a board of inquiry is ordered to ascertain the glitch that led to the incident, as per Geo News.

This is a developing story, further details are awaited. (ANI)

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