Karachi [Pakistan], August 2 (ANI): A Pakistan Army aviation helicopter which was on flood relief operations in Lasbela, Balochistan has gone missing, Pakistan Inter-Services Public Relations confirmed on Monday.

Taking to Twitter, the media wing of the Pakistan Armed Forces ISPR said that the helicopter carried XII Corps' Commander General Sarfraz Ali and other five senior military officials who were supervising flood relief operations being carried out in Balochistan.

"A Pakistan army aviation helicopter which was on flood relief operations in Lasbela, Balochistan lost contact with ATC. Six individuals were on board including Commander 12 Corps who was supervising flood relief operations in Balochistan, the tweet said, adding, "Search operation is underway."

While Pakistan media reports said that the helicopter lost contact with the Air Traffic Contol (ATC) and has been missing for around the last five hours.

Further details are underway.

Notably, Amid the ongoing floods in parts of the country, the Pakistan Army initiated rescue and relief efforts in the flood-hit districts of Balochistan, Sindh, Gilgit-Baltistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, which left thousands of people stranded across the country.

Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said that Balochistan has received "467 per cent of additional unprecedented rains from July 1".

In Balochistan, twenty-nine districts have been affected due to recent rains, flash floods particularly Lasbela, Kech, Quetta, Sibbi, Khuzdar and Kohlu. (ANI)

