Islamabad [Pakistan], November 5 (ANI): The Pakistan army on Friday requested the federal government to initiate legal action against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan for defaming a senior army personnel.

Responding to Khan's allegations on the involvement of a senior army personnel in his assassination attempt the intelligence agency, Director General Inter-Services Public Relations (DG ISPR) said, "The baseless and irresponsible allegations by Chairman PTI against the institution and particularly a senior army officer are absolutely unacceptable and uncalled for."

Also Read | Elon Musk Threatens to Name-Shame Advertisers Who Are Backing Out From Twitter After Mass Layoffs.

Imran Khan was hit by four bullets on Thursday in Punjab province during his long march in Wazirabad. He sustained injuries on his leg and was shifted to a hospital for treatment.

Khan believes that the bullets were fired at him at the behest of three people including Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, the country's Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah and a top ISI General Maj Gen Faisal.

Also Read | Russia President Vladimir Putin Praises India, Says 'Country Will Achieve Outstanding Development'.

Refuting claims of Imran Khan, the statement of DG ISPR read, "Pakistan army prides itself for being an extremely professional and well disciplined organisation with a robust and highly effective internal accountability system applicable across the board for unlawful acts, if any, committed by uniformed personnel."

The statement further said that the government of Pakistan has been requested to investigate the matter and initiate legal action against those responsible for defamation and false accusations against the institution and its officials without any evidence whatsoever.

"If the honour, safety and prestige of its rank and file is being tarnished by vested interests through frivolous allegations, the institution will jealousy safeguard its officers and soldiers no matter what. The baseless allegations hurled at the institution/officials today are highly regrettable and strongly condemned," added the statement.

Meanwhile, PTI leader Asad Umar has announced that the party will stage protest demonstrations across the country at 5 pm today, Geo News reported Saturday.

Making an announcement on Twitter, Asad Umar said that the PTI would hold protests in all major cities today a day after PTI Chief Imran Khan came under a gun attack - an attempt on his life. The assault took place on Thursday when Khan, standing atop his container with other PTI leaders, was leading his long march toward Islamabad.

Asad Umar's announcement comes hours after Imran Khan called off the anti-government movement that he kicked off on October 28. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)