Peshawar, Jul 20 (PTI) Pakistani authorities on Wednesday arranged a visit of Sikh pilgrims to the historical Gurudwaras of Hazara and Malakand districts in the country's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province as part of the golden jubilee celebration of 75th year of Pakistan's independence.

During the visit, which was organised by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Culture and Tourism Authority, the pilgrims visited different Gurudwaras in the two districts and explored their heritage.

While visiting the historical Gurdwara in Mansehra, Chairman Singh Sabha Youth, Sardar Parwindar Singh said: “It's a pleasure to see that the historical Gurdwara is well-maintained. Moreover, the library established here not only preserves religious text but is also promoting educational activities.”

On this occasion, Director General Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Culture and Tourism Authority (KPCTA) Abid Khan Wazir said that there are many historical shrines of Sikh community in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

“There are numerous historical shrines of the Sikh community in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and we are taking adequate steps to promote religious tourism while maintaining the sanctity of these sites and encouraging religious tourism so that not only local minorities but also the foreign community can pay a visit to these places and perform their religious activities.”

Manager Events Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Culture and Tourism Authority (KPCTA) Hassina Shaukat said: “Tourism facilities have been provided to various communities in the province and the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government is helping minorities in every regard and treats them with respect and honour".

Earlier many events, including boating have been organised for the Sikh community. Besides religious tourism, we are trying to promote adventure tourism for the minorities, she said.

The delegation also visited the ancient historical Sri Panja Sahib Gurdwara in Hasan Abdal, built during the reign of Maharaja Ranjit Singh which is about 7,500 years old and is accompanied by natural springs.

