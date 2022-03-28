Islamabad [Pakistan], March 28 (ANI): Balochistan Awami Party has parted ways with PTI: clearing its stance on the no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan in the National Assembly, BAP Parliamentary Leader Khalid Magsi on Monday said that the party will vote in favour of the motion.

BAP leader, while addressing a press conference alongside Opposition's PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif, PDM chief Fazlur Rehman, PPP Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari, and PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari said, "We want the country to be handled in anew [...] we want the issues to be resolved," reported The News International.

This development comes at a time when BAP has four MNAs and its vote is crucial as every vote counts in the no-trust motion against the PM. However, BAP leader and Minister for Defence Production Zubaida Jalal has not parted ways with the government and will vote against the no-confidence motion.

This is not the only party that is against the top leader. Rifts have also emerged in the PML-Q as Federal Minister for Housing and Works Tariq Bashir Cheema has resigned from office and decided to vote in favour of the no-confidence motion against PM Imran Khan.

After the no-confidence motion against Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan was tabled in the National Assembly with a total of 161 votes in favour, the proceedings were adjourned till March 31.

The no-confidence motion was submitted by the Opposition parties on March 8. The Opposition has been confident that its motion would be carried as many PTI lawmakers have come out in the open against PM Imran Khan. (ANI)

