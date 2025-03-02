Quetta [Pakistan], March 2 (ANI): The Balochistan Union of Journalists (BUJ), alongside the Quetta Press Club, has vehemently denounced the police operation at the press club, labeling it an assault on freedom of expression.

According to a report by The Balochistan Post (TBP), the incident allegedly took place when police entered the facility and detained educators from Sardar Bahadur Khan Women's University (SBK).

In a unified statement, the BUJ and the Quetta Press Club have called for the immediate suspension of the involved officers, a comprehensive investigation into the event, and strict penalties for those accountable.

Journalists have characterized this action as unprecedented and intolerable, arguing that such measures create a perilous precedent for press freedom in Balochistan. They have accused both the district administration and the police of trying to stifle independent journalism, as reported by TBP.

The journalistic community has warned that if no action is taken against those responsible, they will initiate a vigorous protest, holding the provincial government and the police entirely liable for any fallout.

While Pakistan's foremost journalists' union plans to launch legal proceedings and a protest initiative following Ramazan to protect media freedom, Dawn reported on Wednesday. In a statement, the Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ) has condemned the government's attempts to introduce anti-media legislation and target dissenting voices under the guise of combating "fake news."

The 'Islamabad Declaration,' as noted by Dawn, emphasized that Pakistan is currently facing one of its most difficult periods, with democracy being severely compromised since the adoption of the so-called hybrid system.

In addition, protests and sit-ins are occurring in various cities across Balochistan, with families of individuals who have been forcibly disappeared and residents taking to the streets.

Demonstrators are demanding an end to alleged enforced disappearances and extrajudicial killings, blocking major highways, including critical routes associated with the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

Balochistan faces numerous issues, including state repression, enforced disappearances, and the extrajudicial killings of activists, scholars, and civilians. The region suffers from economic neglect and is marked by inadequate development, a lack of essential infrastructure, and limited political autonomy. (ANI)

