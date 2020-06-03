World News | Pak Claims India Could Launch 'false Flag Operation' Against It

World. (File Image)

Islamabad, Jun 3 (PTI) Pakistan on Wednesday claimed that India could launch a "false flag operation" against it and warned that Islamabad will respond with "full might" to any misadventure.

Pakistan Army spokesperson Major General Babar Iftikhar said any action by India "will create uncontrollable and unintended consequences".

In order to divert attention from the internal issues, India is planning a "false flag operation against Pakistan" but "any such misadventure will be responded with full force", Iftikhar told Geo TV.

He also rejected the allegations of "launch-pads and infiltration".

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in April said the Indian Army is carrying out “targeted strikes” on terror launch pads along the Line of Control (LoC) and eliminating the Pakistani infiltrators before they cross over to the Indian side.

Iftikhar said Pakistan was ready to give access to the international media to the Line of Control (LoC) as it had done in the past.

The ties between India and Pakistan strained following the Pulwama terror attack and the subsequent Balakot airstrikes by the Indian Air Force in February last year.

The bilateral relations further nose-dived following the Indian goverment's abrogation of Article 370 of the Constitution in August last that revoked the special status of Jammu and Kashmir. The move angered Pakistan, which downgraded diplomatic ties with India and expelled the Indian High Commissioner.

