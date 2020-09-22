Islamabad, Sep 22 (PTI) Pakistan on Tuesday conferred the country second-highest civil award Hilal-e-Pakistan on outgoing Chinese ambassador Yao Jing for his services in improving bilateral relations.

President Dr Arif Alvi conferred the award at a special ceremony held at Aiwan-e-Sadr, according to a statement by the office of the president.

Also Read | Donald Trump Delivers Address At 75th General Debate of UNGA, Accuses China of Spreading COVID-19.

Later, the ambassador called on the President and discussed matters pertaining to bilateral relations between the two countries.

While talking to Yao, the President said that China was a close friend, which has always supported Pakistan on all issues of national interest.

Also Read | Lebanon Blast: Huge Explosion Rocks Hezbollah Centre in South Of The Country, Several Injured.

He emphasised the "need for further strengthening defense cooperation between the two all-weather friends," the statement said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)