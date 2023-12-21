Islamabad [Pakistan], December 21 (ANI): The Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) of Pakistan issued non-bailable arrest warrants for over 50 Pakistan-Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders on Thursday for their alleged involvement in the May 9 riots, as reported by ARY News.

Violent clashes broke out across Pakistan after PTI founder Imran Khan was arrested on May 9 this year at the Islamabad High Court (IHC).

After Khan's arrest, violence and riots broke out across the country. The fury over Khan's arrest spilled onto the streets as his supporters staged rallies in both big and distant cities.

According to details, the ATC Gujranwala issued non-bailable arrest warrants for 51 PTI leaders, including Murad Saeed, Hammad Azhar, Ali Amin Gandapur, Farrukh Habib, Omar Ayub, Zubair Niazni, Zartaj Gul, Akram Sahi and others, in a case related to the attack on Gujranwala Cantt on May 9, following the arrest of the former prime minister in the Al-Qadir Trust case, ARY News reported.

The non-bailable arrest warrants were issued at the police's request.

The police told the ATC that the accused are nominated in the case and they are in hiding to avoid the trial, according to ARY News.

Moreover, after ordering the release of arrest warrants, the court adjourned further hearings on the case until December 23.

In a recent development last week, the Punjab Police urged the government to block the Computerised National Identity Cards (CNICs) of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders, who were declared absconders in May 9 violence, ARY News reported.

The police requested the caretaker government block the CNICs of 18 PTI leaders in a letter to the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA).

The Lahore police department had earlier revised its list of 850 suspects in connection with the May 9 riots and arrested 54 people who were allegedly involved in arson, reported ARY News.

Many PTI leaders are being investigated for the May 9 incidents, which took place throughout Pakistan following the former chairman's detention in connection with the Al-Qadir Trust case. (ANI)

