World News | Pak: Deadline for Submitting Nomination Papers to Contest Elections to Conclude Today

Islamabad [Pakistan], December 24 (ANI): The deadline for submitting nomination papers to contest the upcoming Pakistan general elections for the National and Provincial Assembly is set to conclude on Sunday, ARY News reported.

ARY News is a Pakistani news channel.

After acceding to the appeals of various political parties, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) decided to extend the deadline for filing nomination papers for the upcoming general elections until Sunday.

As per the Commission's updated schedule, scrutiny of the nomination papers is slated to occur from Monday through the 30th of this month.

Appeals against the acceptance or rejection of nomination papers can be submitted until January 3, with decisions expected by January 10, as per ARY News.

The electoral body is set to release the updated list of candidates on January 11 and candidates have until January 12 to withdraw their papers.

The allocation of electoral symbols will take place on January 13 and the general elections are scheduled for February 8.

Meanwhile, the ECP has given more time to foreign observers who want to monitor the general elections.

Now, they can submit their applications from December 31 to January 20. An official from the ECP informed the state news agency that, up to this point, they have received responses from 103 representatives of foreign media living in Pakistan, as per ARY News.

The ECP has printed over 200,000 accreditation cards and appointed district monitoring officers and teams to oversee compliance with the code of conduct. (ANI)

