Islamabad [Pakistan], December 14 (ANI): The Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) has taken swift action by recalling three batches of Dolor DS painkiller syrup from the market due to substandard quality, ARY News reported.

Manufactured by Adamjee Pharmaceuticals Karachi, the Dolor DS 100mg/5mL Suspension (Batch # 1236, 1237, and 1238) has been found to lack the necessary quantity of Sodium, posing potential risks to patients.

Also Read | Baba Vanga Predictions For 2024: Vladimir Putin Assassination Plot, Cancer Cure and Economic Crisis; List of Prophecies by the Balkan Nostradamus For New Year.

The regulatory alert issued by DRAP highlights that the deficiency in Sodium could lead to adverse reactions, causing pain in the body, weakness, throat swelling, and eye infections, according to ARY News.

In response to the findings, Adamjee Pharmaceuticals has been instructed by DRAP not to supply the three affected batches for sale in the market. The regulatory authority is urging consumers to cease using any product with the specified batch numbers and recommends contacting their physicians or healthcare providers if they have encountered any issues related to the use of this painkiller syrup.

Also Read | Pakistan Extends Deadline for Afghan Refugees Awaiting Third-Country Resettlement.

DRAP is also calling upon pharmacists and chemists at distribution points and pharmacies to promptly inspect their stocks, cease the supply of the affected batch, and quarantine the remaining stock of Dolor DS for subsequent return to the supplier or the company.

Emphasizing the importance of market surveillance, the DRAP alert highlights that the regulatory field force of all federating units, including DRAP and Provincial Health Departments, has intensified monitoring efforts to ensure the effective recall of defective products. The authority remains committed to safeguarding public health by swiftly addressing issues related to substandard pharmaceuticals, ARY News reported.

Earlier in November, DRAP issued a public warning regarding the usage of batch L-083 of Weena Syrup, a widely consumed product produced by Ms Swat Pharmaceuticals in Saidu Sharif Swat.

The alert comes as a result of potential health risks associated with the incorrect usage of the syrup, commonly employed in the treatment and prevention of iron deficiency anaemia.

According to the DRAP recall notice, the defective batch can lead to common side effects, including various gastrointestinal distress symptoms such as nausea, diarrhoea, vomiting, abdominal pain, constipation, and dark or discoloured stool. Citizens were strongly advised against using this specific batch of Weena Syrup, and the manufacturer has been directed to immediately recall the identified batch from the market, according to ARY News.

This announcement follows a recent ban imposed by the Punjab government on five cough syrups, prompted by a World Health Organisation (WHO) alert. The WHO investigation, initiated after a complaint from the Maldives, confirmed the presence of "excessive amounts of alcohol" in the cough syrups. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)