Islamabad [Pakistan], February 19 (ANI): The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) committee on Monday requested a transcript of ex-Rawalpindi commissioner Liaquat Chatha's news conference on election rigging allegations, ARY News reported, citing sources.

Rawalpindi Commissioner Liaquat Ali Chatha, who resigned, delivered a bombshell on Saturday, admitting to being engaged in cheating the Pakistan general elections in 2024, adding another layer of scandal to the already contested results.

Also Read | Yemen’s Houthis Launch Missile Attack on Ship As Crew Abandons It in Gulf of Aden.

Chatha accepted responsibility for what he called a "heinous crime," accusing not only himself but also the Election Commission of Pakistan and Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa of complicity in the 'rigging', an allegation disputed by both the ECP and the CJP, according to ARY News.

According to reports, the ECP has initiated an investigation into Chatha's statements and has asked the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) for a transcript of the news conference.

Also Read | Clashes in Birgunj: Local Administration Impose Curfew Following Clashes in Nepal.

According to sources, the committee will record testimony from the Rawalpindi division's ROs and DROs after examining the transcript of the former Rawalpindi commissioner's news conference, reported ARY News.

They went on to say that the special committee's Terms of References (TORs) were finalised yesterday, and that they will record the statements of the ROs of thirteen National Assembly seats from Rawalpindi, as well as the statements of the ROs of 26 provincial seats from the division, in light of the transcript of Chatha's press conference. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)