Islamabad [Pakistan], February 13 (ANI): Pakistan People's Party (PPP)'s Central Executive Committee (CEC) meeting is expected to be continued today (Tuesday) afternoon, the party's senior leader Sherry Rehman said, adding that a "final decision" is yet to be made, as reported by Geo News.

While addressing a press conference, Sherry said that the CEC decided to set up a committee to initiate contacts with all the political parties in connection with the next government.

Also Read | Tamil Nadu: 18 Indian Fishermen Arrested by Sri Lankan Navy Over Maritime Violations Return Home (Watch Video).

PPP Information Secretary Faisal Karim Kundi further stated that the CEC meeting would resume at around 3 pm today, according to Geo News.

Moreover, the PPP leader said that the participants of the meeting expressed severe concerns over the alleged rigging in the February 8 general elections.

Also Read | Ashok Chavan To Join BJP Today: Live Breaking News Headlines & Updates, February 13, 2024.

Earlier, as part of a plan to form a new alliance to run the federal government, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and the Pakistan People's Party (PPP) deliberated on the possibility of appointing prime ministers from either party for three and two-year terms at the helm, Geo News reported.

According to the report, the party leaders, in their first meeting on Sunday, discussed the possibility of appointing a prime minister for half the term.

In the Sunday meeting held at the Bilawal House in Lahore, the two sides agreed in principle to cooperate for the country's political stability following the general election, Geo News reported.

Meanwhile, on Monday, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) refuted allegations of rigging during the vote count after the February 8 general elections but acknowledged the occurrence of a 'few irregularities', ARY News reported.

According to the report, the electoral body issued a statement in which it acknowledged that it does not deny the occurrence of a few irregularities and that relevant forms were available for investigation.

On the delay in the publication of the election results, the poll panel said the suspension of mobile services on February 8 created some hindrances to the process of sending electronic data by the presiding officers (POs).

According to the results announced so far, independent candidates have managed to win 101 seats. Significantly, of these 101 independents, 92 are supported by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), while nine are general independent candidates.

PML-N is currently in the second position in the vote count with 75 seats, while the PPP has won 54 seats. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)