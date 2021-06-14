Islamabad, Jun 14 (PTI) Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Monday had a telephonic conversation with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov during which the two leaders discussed bilateral, regional and global issues of mutual interest.

Qureshi said that “Pakistan-Russia relations have made impressive progress over the past two decades and we must continue to capitalise on our cooperation.”

Reaffirming that relations with Russia are a key priority of Pakistan's foreign policy, he said that Lavrov's recent visit to Pakistan reflected keenness of both sides to deepen the two country's long-term multi-dimensional partnership.

He said that the signing of a Protocol on amendments to the Inter-Governmental Agreement druring Lavrov's visit for the development of North-South Gas Pipeline Project (Pakistan Stream)would pave the way for an early commencement of the project.

Qureshi also reiterated Pakistan's request for assistance in procuring 5 million doses of Russia's Sputnik-V vaccine, which Pakistan approved for emergency use against the coronavirus.

He also hoped that joint mechanisms such as political consultations, Pakistan-Russia Intergovernmental Commission and various other Joint Working Groups meetings would resume in-person once the COVID-19 situation normalises.

The two foreign ministers stressed the importance of follow-up action on the decisions made during the recent visits to transform these into tangible outcomes.

They also agreed to work closely for an early negotiated political settlement of the Afghan issue.

