Islamabad, Jun 9 (PTI) Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Wednesday held a telephonic conversation with Foreign Minister of Canada Marc Garneau to discuss the killing of four members of a Pakistani-origin family in the country.

On Sunday, a 20-year-old man, wearing a vest like body armour, slammed a pickup truck into a Pakistani family of five, killing four of them, in what police allege was "a planned, premeditated act motivated by hate".

The incident happened near the intersection of Hyde Park Road and South Carriage Road when the Muslim family was out for a walk in the evening, according to the reports in the Canadian media.

The Pakistan Foreign Office said in a statement that Qureshi stated that “the Islamophobic attack was a matter of serious concern and had caused anguish among the Muslims worldwide.”

He appreciated the fact that the Canadian government, civil society, the media and the general public had extended support to the family of the victims in their hour of grief and hoped that the perpetrator of the crime would be brought to justice.

Qureshi briefed Garneau of the efforts undertaken by Pakistan to raise awareness and to curtail the growing Islamophobic tendencies.

He underscored that the international community must show a common resolve against the rising trend of Islamophobia and promote peaceful coexistence and interfaith harmony.

The two foreign ministers agreed to work together on countering Islamophobia through coordinated efforts at the various international fora, the statement said.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau tweeted on Tuesday that he was “horrified” by the attack.

“To the loved ones of those who were terrorised by yesterday's act of hatred, we are here for you,” he said.

“To the Muslim community in London and to Muslims across the country, know that we stand with you. Islamophobia has no place in any of our communities. This hate is insidious and despicable - and it must stop,” he added.

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday denounced the killing in Canada, saying this "act of terrorism" reveals the growing "Islamophobia" in Western countries.

