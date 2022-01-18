Lahore [Pakistan], January 18 (ANI): A Chinese man has died and around a dozen others have become unconscious by poisonous gas in a chemical factory in the Multan city of Pakistan's Punjab province, local media reported on Tuesday.

On Monday, Multan Deputy Commissioner, Amir Kareem Khan, launched an inquiry into the toxic gas leakage incident in the chemical factory.

The Deputy Commissioner said that the committee would visit the factory and submit its report within a week.

The Chinese man, identified as Zong Chung, was killed by poisonous gas in the chemical factory in the Industrial Estate on Saturday. (ANI)

