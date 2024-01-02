Islamabad [Pakistan], January 2 (ANI): Nawaz Sharif, the leader of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), has chosen to personally address the "internal rifts" the party is facing regarding the distribution of party tickets for the general elections, according to ARY News, which reported on Monday, citing sources.

According to sources who spoke with ARY News, the three-time prime minister presided over a consultative gathering of PML-N leaders when the decision was made. The electoral tickets for PML-N leaders were a topic of discussion during the meeting.

Also Read | US Presidential Election 2024: Joe Biden at Risk of Losing Young Black and Hispanic Voters Over Not Halting Israel-Hamas War.

Nawaz Sharif, according to ARY News, has decided to personally meet and gain the trust of party officials who were unable to obtain party tickets for the upcoming elections.

The party leaders who were unable to obtain tickets will be housed in the Senate, the Upper House of Parliament.

Also Read | Israel-Hamas War: Israeli Military Withdrawing Some Forces From Gaza, IDF Spokesman Daniel Hagari Says 'Fighting Will Continue Over 2024'.

The idea for a seat adjustment with the Istekham-e-Pakistan Party (IPP), led by Jahangir Tareen, was also considered during the meeting. According to sources, the PML-N and IPP would join forces for a "few seats" in elections, ARY News reported.

It was previously reported that internal conflicts within the PML-N leadership arose around the distribution of party tickets, namely in Punjab, in the run-up to the general elections on February 8.

A standoff over seat adjustments in Karachi continued, with the PML-N demanding that Mustafa Kamal be removed from NA-242 Baldia in opposition to party president and former prime minister Shehbaz Sharif, while the MQM-P (Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan) would back them for the provincial seat.

The MQM-P delegation, according to a source, declined and requested that PML-N back Mustafa Kamal because he is a strong candidate from NA 242.

It is important to note that yesterday, December 30, marked the conclusion of the scrutiny of nomination papers submitted by candidates for the general elections of 2024.

Until this Wednesday, nomination papers can be appealed. Decisions about these appeals will be made by the 10th of the following month.

On January 11, the preliminary list of candidates will be made available, and by January 12, candidates may withdraw their candidature papers.

On the thirteenth of the next month, the electoral emblems will be assigned, and on February 8, general elections will take place. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)