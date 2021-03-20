Dhaka [Bangladesh], March 20 (ANI): Pakistan High Commission in Dhaka is "secretly funding" hardline Islamist organisation Hefazat-e-Islam Bangladesh to stage protests against India and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, said Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) president Al Nahean Khan Joy.

Taking to Twitter, Joy, the president of BCL, the student wing of Bangladesh ruling Awami League, said the people of Bangladesh condemn the attempt by Pakistan spy agency ISI.

"Pak Flag of Pakistan HC #Dhaka's #SecretFunding for @HIBofficial @Hefazot to protest against India Flag of India & its PM @narendramodi. We, #secular & #democratic people of #Bangladesh condemn this attempt by Pak agency #ISI. #Shame on @GovtofPakistan, protector of #Terrorists around the globe," tweeted Joy.

On Friday, a rally was taken out in Bangladesh's capital Dhaka against the upcoming visit of Prime Minister Modi.

Hefazat-e-Islam Bangladesh was one of the organisers of the rally.

An umbrella platform for ulema (religious scholars), Hefazat-e-Islam was established in 2010 in Chittagong ostensibly to defend Islam from ruling Awami League's allegedly anti-Islamic policies, especially a proposed policy to confer equal inheritance rights to women.

Prime Minister Modi is scheduled to arrive on March 26 to celebrate Bangladesh's 50 years of independence.

A Ministry of External Affairs release said that the visit is in connection with the commemoration of three epochal events - Mujib Borsho, the birth centenary of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman; 50 years of the establishment of diplomatic ties between India and Bangladesh and 50 years of Bangladesh's war of liberation.

Prime Minister Modi had last visited Bangladesh in 2015.

During the visit, Prime Minister will attend the National Day programme of Bangladesh on March 26 as the guest of honour.

Apart from holding bilateral consultations with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, PM Modi will call on Bangladesh President Md. Abdul Hamid. (ANI)

