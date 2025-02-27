Human Rights Commission of Pakistan's report titled "Under Siege: Freedom of Religion or Belief in 2023/24" (Photo/X @HRCP87)

Islamabad [Pakistan] February 27 (ANI): A report by the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) report titled "Under Siege: Freedom of Religion or Belief in 2023/24" highlighted the ongoing attacks on religious minorities in Pakistan, including mob violence against their homes and places of worship, desecration of Ahmadiyya graves, arbitrary detentions, and the forced conversion of Hindu and Christian women and girls.

The report, titled "Under Siege: Freedom of Religion or Belief in 2023/24", revealed that over 750 people were imprisoned on blasphemy charges by October 2024, with at least four faith-based killings documented, three of which targeted the Ahmadiyya community.

Also Read | US To Ban Transgender Troops in Military: Pentagon Says 'Transgenders Can't Serve Unless They Meet Warfighting Need' in Lawsuit Filing.

A major concern raised in the report is the widespread use of social media to incite violence, particularly in cases of blasphemy. The HRCP report points to two notable mob attacks on the Christian community in Jaranwala and Sargodha, which were fuelled by social media posts.

Despite investigations into these incidents by the Special Branch in Punjab, no meaningful action has been taken against the groups orchestrating these false blasphemy accusations, the HRCP statement remarked.

Also Read | Gold Card Visa Program: US Companies Can Now Hire Indian Graduates From Top Universities Under New Citizenship Plan, Says Donald Trump.

The report also underscored the ongoing impunity for those behind hate crimes and violence, with little accountability. However, it acknowledged some positive developments, such as occasional judicial relief for victims and suspects of faith-based violence.

According to the press release, HRCP's National Interfaith Working Group, which advocates for the rights of religious minorities, stressed the need for changes to discriminatory laws and recommended constitutional amendments to grant religious minorities the right to hold the offices of President and Prime Minister.

Additionally, the group called attention to the influence of biased Muslim clergy in peace committees, the inadequate compensation for victims of mob violence, and the lack of legal aid for those accused of blasphemy.

Other concerns raised included forced religious conversions, insufficient burial space for minorities, and the need for pro-minority laws to be reviewed by the Human Rights Ministry instead of the Religious Affairs Ministry.

The group also recommended creating a parliamentary minorities' caucus and instituting a commission to investigate the role of far-right lawyer groups in framing false blasphemy charges.

The report was presented at a meeting of HRCP's National Interfaith Working Group, which was instituted as a platform for collective action and advocacy for all religious minorities and sects. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)