Islamabad [Pakistan], December 11 (ANI): Pakistan's human rights groups including the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) have organized a rally to highlight the rights abuses in the country, local news reported on Saturday.

A large number of rights and political activists attended the rally that started at the Regal Chowk and ended at the Karachi Press Club (KPC) on the occasion of the International Human Rights Day, which falls on December 10, The News International reported.

Also Read | US Tornado: At Least 4 Dead in Windstorm; Amazon Warehouse Roof Collapses in Illinois.

The activists raised concerns over the rapidly decreasing space for freedom of expression in Pakistan and said that the right to know, dissent, and free expression of ideas was essential to any democratic setup.

They also demanded an end to sedition cases against Awami Workers Party president Yousaf Masti Khan for attending a local residents' rights campaign in Gwadar, The News International reported.

Also Read | Christmas Traditions Around the World: From Bad Santa in Austria to Steamy Sauna in Finland, As You Celebrate December 25, 2021, Know Weirdest X-Mas Celebrations.

Separately, Muttahida Masihi Council, a Christian rights body has also organized a protest in connection with International Human Rights Day, where speakers said cases pertaining to forced conversion and marriages of underage girls were on the rise but the government was not taking pragmatic steps to stop such incidents.

They demanded that Prime Minister Imran Khan implement legal and administrative measures to protect the minorities, especially their minor girls, from forced conversions and marriages, The News International reported.

Human Rights Day is celebrated on December 10 every year in all countries of the world under the supervision of the United Nations. On December 10, 1948, the Universal Declaration of Human Rights was declared by the General Assembly of the United Nations.

In Pakistan, a series of protests and seminars were held to mark the day. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)