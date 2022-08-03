Lahore [Pakistan], August 2 (ANI): Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief and ex-PM Imran Khan on Tuesday withdrew two ministries of PML-Q in former CM Usman Buzdar's Cabinet and approved the 18-member Punjab Cabinet in which no member of the PML-Q has been included.

The 18-member cabinet comprised only PTI MNAs, Geo News reported, citing sources.

Also Read | Chinese Foreign Ministry on Nancy Pelosi’s Visit to Taipei, Says ‘Stop Playing Taiwan Card to Contain China’.

As per Geo News, Mian Mehmood-ul-Rashid is likely to get the Ministry of Local Government, Yasmin Rashid is likely to get the Ministry of Health, Mian Muhammad Aslam Iqbal might get the Ministry of Housing and Works, and Dr Murad Ras is likely to get the Ministry of Federal Education.

Muhammad Basharat Raja is likely to be given the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs, Hashim Jawan Bakht might get Finance Ministry, Khurram Shahzad Virk would get the Ministry of Law and Justice, Raja Yassir Humayun is likely to get the Ministry of Higher Education and Muhammad Hashim Dogar may get the Ministry of Interior, sources said.

Also Read | US Delegation Visit Honours Commitment to Taiwan’s Democracy, Says US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

The sources added that Ali Afzal Sahi, Chaudhry Latif Nazar Gujjar, Muhammad Mohsin Khan Leghari and Fayyaz ul Hassan Chohan might also be assigned some ministries, Geo News reported. Punjab CM Pervaiz Elahi

After the high drama in the Punjab Chief Ministerial elections, former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday, along with Punjab CM Pervaiz Elahi finalized the provincial Cabinet. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)