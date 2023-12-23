Islamabad [Pakistan], December 23 (ANI): The absconding former senator and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader, Azam Khan Swati has announced to contest the election against Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) chief Nawaz Sharif, Pak-vernacular media, Geo News reported on Saturday.

The leader is absconding in the May 9 violence that erupted after the arrest of former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan.

It reported that a video of Senator Azam Khan Swati has been released on the social media page of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf, in which Azam Swati is expressing his desire to contest elections against Nawaz Sharif in the National Assembly constituency from Mansehra.

The PTI leader also accused the former prime minister of corruption and making properties abroad by looting the country's wealth. He said that Nawaz Sharif has submitted his nomination papers to contest the National Assembly election from NA-15 Mansehra.

Azam Swati said that if my party gives me the ticket, I will fight against Nawaz Sharif and the brave people, mothers, sisters and brothers of Mansehra will give their message by defeating me and Tehreek-e-Insaf on February 8, Pak vernacular media reported.

It should be remembered that the leader of Muslim League-N, Captain Retired Safdar Awan, had received the nomination papers of Nawaz Sharif from Mansehra and he said that Nawaz Sharif will become the Prime Minister of the country for the fourth time after winning the National Assembly election from Mansehra. Will find a solution.

On the other hand, the identity cards of 18 PTI leaders, including Senator Azam Swati, Murad Saeed and Hammad Azhar, have been blocked for their involvement in the May 9 incidents and not facing the courts. (ANI)

