World News | Pak Interior Minister Meets Iranian Foreign Minister for 2nd Time as Deliberations on Ceasefire Proposal Continue

Tehran [Pakistan], May 22 (ANI): Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi on Friday held another meeting with Pakistan's Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi in Tehran amid the ongoing negotiations on a ceasefire agreement between Washington and Tehran, the Tasnim News reported.

Naqvi met Abbas Araghchi to mediate between the US and Iran so both parties can move an inch closer towards ending the West Asia conflict.

Also Read | Kim Soo Hyun-Kim Sae Ron Underage Dating Allegations Dismissed After Seoul Police Uncover AI-Generated Evidence -Report.

Currently, Tehran is reviewing the proposal from the American side delivered via Pakistani mediators. Iran is yet to make a formal answer to the proposal. An Iranian official earlier told Al Jazeera that negotiators were "very close" to reaching an understanding.

Earlier, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio provided crucial insights into Washington's perspective on the current engagement. "So hopefully that will advance this further," he stated, referring to the upcoming deliberations in the Iranian capital.

Also Read | Stephen Colbert’s ‘Late Show’ Stars Paul McCartney.

Rubio underscored the US administration's primary focus on securing a robust agreement, "The President's preference is to do a good deal, that's his preference. It's always been his preference. If we can get a good deal done, that would be great," Rubio said.

While acknowledging certain positive indicators in the diplomatic track, Rubio maintained a measured and realistic outlook regarding the immediate trajectory. He added, "There are some good signs, but I don't want to be overly optimistic as well, so let's see what happens over the next few days."

Notably, Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir is likely to travel to Tehran on Thursday as negotiations for peace talks continue, as reported by ISNA.

According to the Iranian Foreign Ministry, Pakistan continues to mediate exchanges of messages between Tehran and Washington, adding that several rounds of communication have taken place based on Iran's original 14-point framework.

The latest round of diplomatic negotiations follows a stern message from US President Trump, who called on Iran to show intent on sealing a deal.

"It's right on the borderline, believe me. If we don't get the right answers, it goes very quickly. We're all ready to go. We have to get the right answers - it would have to be a complete 100 per cent good answers," Trump told reporters on Wednesday (local time) at Joint Base Andrews.

Amid highly volatile and fragile diplomatic engagements between Tehran and Washington, Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei has ordered that the "stockpile of enriched uranium should not leave the country," rejecting the US President Donald Trump's key demand in ongoing peace talks, Reuters reported, quoting two Iranian sources. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)