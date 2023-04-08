Islamabad [Pakistan], April 8 (ANI): A district and sessions court in Islamabad adjourned the hearing of the Toshakhana case against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan till April 11, reported ARY News on Friday.

As Additional Sessions Judge Zafar Iqbal started hearing, a junior lawyer representing the former premier informed the court that neither Imran Khan nor any of our senior lawyers had received summon notice in the case, according to ARY News.

Afterwards, the court asked the police for a report regarding the implementation of the summons and the hearing was adjourned for a short period.

The hearings were postponed by the court until April 11 after the submission of the report, as per ARY News.

Since the Election Commission of Pakistan disqualified the PTI chief for making "false claims and incorrect declarations" last month, the Toshakhana issue became a significant source of contention in national politics.

According to provisions 167 and 173 of the constitution, the former premier was deemed to have engaged in corrupt acts, according to the judgement, ARY News reported.

Under the rules governing "Toshakhana" -- a Persian word meaning "treasure house" -- government officials can keep gifts if they have a low worth, while they must pay a dramatically reduced fee to the government for extravagant items.

The Toshakhana case is under the microscope ever since the emergence of the allegations that Imran Khan purchased the gifts he received as prime minister at throwaway rates and sold them off in the open market for staggering profits.

In October last year, the former prime minister was barred from holding public office after the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) found him guilty of unlawfully selling gifts from foreign dignitaries and heads of state.

The 70-year-old cricketer-turned-politician was accused of misusing his 2018 to 2022 premiership to buy and sell gifts in state possession that were received during visits abroad and worth more than Rs140 million (USD 635,000). The gifts included watches given by a royal family, according to government officials, who have alleged previously that Khan's aides sold them in Dubai.

The gifts included seven wristwatches, six made by watchmaker Rolex, and the most expensive a "Master Graff limited edition" valued at 85 million Pakistani rupees (USD 385,000).

The election commission's order had said Imran stood disqualified under Article 63(1)(p) of the Constitution.

Following the order, the election watchdog moved the Islamabad sessions court and sought criminal proceedings against him -- and the PTI chief has missed several hearings. (ANI)

